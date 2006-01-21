It's been a whirlwind week. I'm home. I got home yesterday. We have birthday party activities to attend to, which necessitated an early arrival home.

Let me ask this though. A question I posed in RedHot at RedState. Is Fox & Friends Weekend like the liberal version of Fox & Friends Weekday? It seems like it to me, which is okay, but slightly more stereotypical of the MSM. Just an observation.

Now I return to my little opera singer. We could take the kid to the beach and whales would come ashore to hear her sing.