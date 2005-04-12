I am homeward bound to Louisiana. My Aunt Shirley and Uncle Wayne were out walking today and he had a heart attack and died. I have to go through Memphis because the ticket is $600 less than going straight to Baton Rouge. I'll get picked up by my sister and brother in law, we'll go through Jackson, MS tomorrow and see my middle sister give birth to my nephew (no, I'll save being in the delivery room for my own), then head down to Jackson, LA for the wake tomorrow night (an 8 hour trip). The funeral is Thursday and I head back to Macon late Friday.