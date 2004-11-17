From my post at Red State.

For much of the year, Democrats have blasted President Bush using the ghost of Herbert Hoover. John Kerry said we have experienced the greatest job loss since the Great Depression. Dick Gephardt said the President has lost more jobs than Herbert Hoover. Congress[woman][person][lady][thing] Schakowsky prepared a Power Point presentation entitled "The Worst Job Record Since Herbert Hoover."

Well, try this on for irony. The Democrats, after a thorough drubbing at the polls, "will have only 44 seats when the new Congress convenes in January, fewer than at any time since Herbert Hoover sat in the White House, according to records on the Senate's Web site." (Source)

There is a God and He has a great sense of humor.