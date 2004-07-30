Jay Nordlinger is not the first to comment on this:

n this brilliant speech of Edwards's, he said, repeatedly, "Hope is on the way" â€” a variation on Dick Cheney's 2000 cry, "Help is on the way." But as far as I know, no one has paused to acknowledge the stupidity of "Hope is on the way." Hope is a present condition, pointing to brightness in the future. If you want Kerry and Edwards to win â€” and think they will win â€” hope is not on the way, but here: the hope of their victory in November.

You'd think with all the NEA members in the crowd, someone could have prevented that.