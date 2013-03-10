House Conservatives Must be Willing to Change Their Minds
House Republican Leaders are upset that conservatives in the House “blindsided” them by voting against the CR rule. Had just 17 more Democrats showed up to vote the GOP’s rule would have failed, taking down the CR. Some of those who v...
House Republican Leaders are upset that conservatives in the House “blindsided” them by voting against the CR rule. Had just 17 more Democrats showed up to vote the GOP’s rule would have failed, taking down the CR. Some of those who voted against the rule said they were going to support it when they were approached by the leadershipâ€™s whipping team. One source close to | Read More »