House Republicans intend to stop Washington, D.C. from legalizing marijuana. They’re going to attach the legislation as a rider to their continuing resolution/omnibus.

But they will not stop President Obama’s unconstitutional executive amnesty.

The most amazing thing about this is that Washington, D.C. decided to legalize marijuana through democratic action and a referendum.

Barack Obama declared his own actions unconstitutional just two years ago. The GOP has held the same position. But the GOP has decided to stop the constitutionally democratic actions of Washington, D.C. and will fund President Obama’s unconstitutional actions.

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