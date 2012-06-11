Did you know that House Republicans are still defeating amendment after amendment to cut spending â€” even relatively small amounts?

You probably didn’t realize this because, for some reason, no one is reporting it. So here are just a few of the amendments the House defeated last week. If you’re not happy with this record House Republicans are compiling this election year, let them know now!

Amendments to H.R. 5325, the Energy and Water Appropriations Act, which contains more spending than last year’s bill:

McClintock (R-CA) â€“ Cuts the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy program by $1.45 billion. Rejected 113-275.

Chaffetz (R-UT) â€“ Cuts the Advanced Manufacturing Program by $74 million, to FY 2011 levels. Rejected 140-245.

McClintock (R-CA) â€“ Eliminates nuclear energy research subsidies (saves $514 million). Rejected 106-281.

Chabot (R-OH) â€“ Eliminates funding for the regional commissions, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission (saves $99.3 million). Rejected 141-276.

Blackburn (R-TN) â€“ Cuts 1% across the board (would cut $321 million). Rejected 157-261.

Mulvaney (R-SC) â€“ Brings the bill toward RSC budget levels by cutting a total of $3.1 billion across almost all accounts. Rejected 125-293.

King (R-IA) â€“ Prohibits funding of Davis-Bacon union wage requirements. Rejected 184-235.

Flake (R-AZ) â€“ Across the board spending cut that would keep funding at FY 2012 levels ($87.5 million savings). Rejected 144-274.

And note that, while Members were voting against spending cuts, they also passed a Legislative Branch Appropriations bill (H.R. 5882) that would keep congressional office operating budgets the same as last year. The same? No cuts, even while Americans all over the country have to cut back their office operating budgets? Can our representatives really be this out of touch?