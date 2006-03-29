A good friend of mine is running in a nonpartisan judicial race here in Middle Georgia. From what I hear, he's going to set a record in the amount of money his campaign has raised in 8 weeks. In fact, I hear he will probably raise in 8 weeks more money than the last guy who ran a contested judicial race and won raised for the entire freaking campaign! Well done.

We'll actually know in about a week and a half. But not too shabby.

You want to know the sad thing? Even though he has raised what he raised, I think he is going to need just less than double that amount -- it's an open seat in a nonpartisan race and the media will be saturated with other races. He's got to raise name identification in a district that will require lots of broadcast television ad buys. And those are pricey.