This just came across my twitter feed.

Included is this:

RedState, of course, is the conservative online site of Erick Erickson. It’s also a 527 or Super PAC, which many people seem to forget from time to time.

RedState is neither a 527 nor is RedState a “super PAC.”

I don’t see an email from Sam R. Hall, the author, asking for any comment. Perhaps I got one, but I cannot find it.

In fact, Salem Communications, which owns RedState, does allow our email list to be rented. Madison Project, which is run by a good friend, chose to do so without every consulting me. Until I got the email in question, I did not know. We have a fire wall between the editorial and business side.

But, while there are a lot of groups out there fundraising off Chris McDaniel for their own purposes, anyone who attended the RedState Gathering knows I am a strong supporter of the Madison Project. Why? Because their money does go to the ground game and not to enrich consultants.

If Mr. Hall does not like the email, he should read to the very bottom:

This newsletter is never sent unsolicited. It was sent to you because you signed up to receive this newsletter on the RedState.com network OR a friend forwarded it to you. We respect and value your time and privacy. If this newsletter no longer meets your needs we will be happy to remove your address immediately. You can unsubscribe from the RedState Spotlight by clicking here.

In the meantime, if he is going to mouth off about an email he received, he might like to get his own facts right before he starts complaining about others.

Likewise, Mr. Hall tries to claim the email is completely unclear as to who it is from and what they are doing. He leaves out the bottom of the email so he can claim “Donors have no idea if they are giving to The Madison Project, RedState, Chris McDaniel or a guy sending out spam emails on behalf of the prince of Madeupastan.”

Really? Unlike Mr. Hall, I’ll provide you the entirety of the body of the email.

I have some BIG news to share with you!

Fellow Conservative, I have some BIG news to share with you! Conservative Chris McDaniel defeated liberal Senator Thad Cochran by 10,000 votes in the Mississippi GOP Runoff last June. But the corrupt Republican Party of Mississippi is about to declare Senator Thad Cochran its official nominee anyway… …unless you and I do something about it. Please make a contribution of $35 today so we can stop the Establishment from stealing this election. Conservative activists have found over 15,000 potentially fraudulent votes cast by Democrats in the Mississippi GOP runoff, almost more than twice the margin of Thad Cochran’s “victory.” With these illegal votes thrown out, Chris McDaniel will be the next Senator from Mississippi. We need to give Chris McDaniel the support he needs to be recognized as the rightful winner. We can’t standby and allow the Establishment to steal this victory from us with fraudulent votes and questionable tactics. So please help us fight back against the Establishment and chip in $35 today. Together we can make sure justice is served and Chris McDaniel is the next U.S. Senator from Mississippi. God Bless, Jim Ryun Jim Ryun

Chairman

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I’m not sure if Mr. Hall is just being mendacious for the sake of crap stirring or if he really is that stupid.

The post How Can We Believe Anything @Samrhall Says? appeared first on RedState.