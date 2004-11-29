First, Hugh answers his email. Second, I'm going to be gone this weekend to a meeting in DC. I asked Hugh if he wanted to be a guest blogger. He's gearing up for a vacation so he declined. The mere fact that he considered it is fantastic.

He also sent along some good natured advice. I don't care to share the topic or the advice at this time. I will later. But Hugh, a celebrity, took time to email with little ole me.

That's a great guy. The Godfather of the Conservative Blogosphere really is an asset to our team and to the blogosphere in general. Now if he'd just improve his site design! Heh.