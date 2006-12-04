This is an interesting story. I have a good friend who is a member of The Falls Church, which is also the church of choice for the U.S. Attorney General and a few other big shots.

Two of the country's largest and most historic Episcopal congregations -- both in Fairfax County -- will vote next week on whether to leave the U.S. church on ideological grounds and affiliate instead with a controversial Nigerian archbishop. The decision could lead to a bitter court battle and the loss of $25 million in property.

Many members of The Falls Church and Truro Church, as well as some conservative leaders around the country, hope a split will establish a legal structure that would make it easier for dozens more like-minded congregations to also depart the national denomination.[Emphasis added]

Note that the Nigerian archbishop is "controversial." Why? Well, because he actually believes Christian doctrines.

This also reminds me of a conversation Christy and I had the other night. It went something like this:

"You know what?," I asked.

"Chicken butt," she annoyingly responded as she always does when I begin a conversation with 'you know what'.

"If any of my children," I started again ignoring her 'chicken butt' remark, "ever decide to reject Christianity, leave the Lord, and become a heretical pagan, I hope to hell they don't become a Unitarian. Be a Buddhist, be a Muslim, be a Zoroastrian. Heck, even become an Episcopalian. Just don't become a Unitarian."

i think she agreed. Evelyn laughed from the back seat.