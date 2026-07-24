We need to poop or get off the pot when it comes to Iran, and I say that knowing full well some of you are tired of hearing me say it. I am going to keep saying it anyway, because the people running Iran have figured out something that too many people in Washington still will not say out loud. They have figured out that they do not have to beat the United States on a battlefield. They just have to beat us at the gas pump.

Look at what happened this week. The Houthis, who are nothing more than Iran’s hired help, hit Saudi ships in the Red Sea, and Brent crude went north of a hundred dollars a barrel. That is not the weather. That is not some mysterious hiccup in a spreadsheet somewhere. That is a strategy. Iran cannot put a carrier group off the coast of Virginia, so instead it reaches into your wallet through the price of a barrel of oil. It does it on purpose, and it does it with a calendar sitting right in front of it.

We have midterms in just over a hundred days. The Iranians can read a calendar as well as you and I can. They know that if they keep the price of oil high, they make everything in this country more expensive, and they know exactly who gets blamed for it. They are not trying to nudge some abstract global market. They are trying to move an American election. They want this Congress handed to the Democrats, because the mullahs understand something the Democrats will not say into a microphone. If the Democrats take Congress, this war gets defunded, and we surrender to Iran whether we want to or not. The regime in Tehran is on the side of the Democratic Party taking over. Democrats are increasingly a bunch of Jew-hating anti-Semites to begin with, and they do not want us to fight Iran. They want Iran to be fine. Iran is helping the Democrats by driving up the price of the fuel that runs your life.

Let me connect it, because the connection is the whole point. When oil goes up, everything goes up. Follow a piece of beef to your table. You slaughter the cow, you truck the cow, the truck runs on fuel, the men working the line burn gas getting to work, and the styrofoam tray and the plastic wrap around the meat are petroleum products. Every one of those costs climbs when oil climbs. All of it ends up at the grocery store, and all of it ends up on your receipt. The price at the pump is tied to the price on the shelf, and the price on the shelf is tied to what is happening in the Middle East right now.

We just had a great inflation report last month. A great one. Inflation came down more than anybody expected, the stock market shot up, and one of the biggest reasons was the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. That is not my theory. That was in the headline data. And now we are handing all of it back. Albertsons just cut its outlook for the year, and its stock dropped nearly fifteen percent in a single day. The company said it plainly. They are dealing with softer demand and a more cautious consumer. Food inflation and tighter budgets and high gas prices are impacting how much people are willing to spend. People do not have the money right now, not because their hearts have changed, but because their gas bill and their grocery bill went up, and there is nothing left at the end of the month.

The Republican Party had better wake up and internalize this. Your culture war issues only matter to the extent people can afford to enjoy the culture. Your culture war issues only matter to the extent a family can keep the lights on and put food on the table. It always is the economy, stupid, and the Democrats are no longer running only on corruption. They are running on the cost of living, hammering the fact that Trump promised to bring prices down and prices have gone back up, and on that narrow point they are not wrong. Trump did bring gas prices down. This war has now shoved them back up, and Iran intends to keep them there through November because Iran wants the Republicans to lose. It really is that simple, and it really is that cynical.

So the question is not whether the Iranians are holding us hostage. They are. The Houthis in the Red Sea, the regime at the Strait of Hormuz, they are holding the whole world hostage and they are holding the Republican Party hostage while the socialists in this country march toward the ballot box. The question is what we are going to do about it. And at this point there is only one real answer. You end the regime — not manage it, not negotiate with it, not keep buying quiet a month at a time. You end it.