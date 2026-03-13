On Twitter yesterday, someone tweeted that for those who say Muslims cannot assimilate into the United States, they committed two school shootings in one day. I admit I laughed. I have dark humor.

But, though Tucker Carlson knows no one who has been killed in the United States by Islamic terrorists, let’s recount just the past few weeks.

An Islamic radical in Austin, TX, killed several people.

Two Islamic radicals in New York City threw an improvised explosive device into a crowd.

Islamic radicals beat up men in Congressman Ro Khanna’s California district for speaking Hebrew in public.

An Islamic radical who had previously been jailed for supporting ISIS killed an American service member at Old Dominion University.

An Islamic radical attacked a Jewish synagogue and school in Michigan. He had two brothers who were members of Hezbollah.

The Democrats will still not fund the Department of Homeland Security. They know the American press corps will give them an absolute pass.

The very same press corps that has tried to build a sympathetic narrative for the two terrorists in New York will not hold Democrats accountable for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.