How Many Kids Will Die Before Pro-Lifers Are Willing to Move the Ball Toward Life?
House Republicans have the opportunity to save the lives of children and put the Democrats on defense all in one turn. They are set to consider legislation that would prohibit abortions in the United States after 20 weeks, which is the point a child in...
House Republicans have the opportunity to save the lives of children and put the Democrats on defense all in one turn. They are set to consider legislation that would prohibit abortions in the United States after 20 weeks, which is the point a child in the womb can feel pain. In light of the Kermit Gosnell horror story, you would expect a majority of Americans | Read More »