How many people world wide are going to be slaughtered because of Barack Obama? I think the number grows daily. It is not just Americans who have died and will die because of Barack Obama, but many others.

Our enemies are increasingly on the move across the globe. They are emboldened by a President in mom jeans who’d rather golf than lead. President Obama has made it crystal clear he thinks the world will be more stable if we are less so. He has made it crystal clear he thinks the world will be safer if we are less safe. His entire foreign policy is one of not benign, but malicious, neglect.

In six years in the White House, Barack Obama has fought more vigorously in rhetoric against Republicans than those who threaten the United States abroad. One could hardly be surprised if tomorrow he declared war on Ferguson, MO while sending John Kerry to negotiate a peace treaty with ISIS.

Our border is not secured, our allies no longer wish to bring us in to help in their plans, and our enemies are salivating at the thought of taking territory with no one to stop them.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama is peeing sitting down.

The death toll from a world at war and terrorists on the march over the next decade will be far higher than it would have been had Barack Obama never held the Presidency. It is not just that we now have citizens and companies fleeing the nation for greener pastures, more and more Americans see the nation in decline.

The problem is Barack Obama sees a nation not in decline, but one remade in his image. And he likes it. How many will die because of his failures? Too many.

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