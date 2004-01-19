Being a blogger who frequently cites to other people's material, I would like your opinion on something. How much is too much quoting? For example, I linked to the Tim Graham posting of Rich Noyes' comment and posted the entire comment, which also happened to be the extent of Tim's post.

I did so for one key reason: reader convenience.

But, I have seem some blogs that, when quoting a piece, will put the entire piece on their site, whether from the New York Times or another blog.

So, how much is too much?