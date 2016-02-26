Robert Jeffress is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. Jerry Falwell, Jr. is the President of Liberty University and son of moral crusader Jerry Falwell. Both have endorsed Donald Trump.

Falwell has vouched for Donald Trump's strong Christian faith. Jeffress called Trump "a great leader, a great visionary and a great American." Both men have used their ties to the evangelical community to bolster Trump's credibility.

But Trump has said repeatedly that he has never had the need to repent - a basic tenet of Christianity. The man has committed adultery, among other sins, is on his third marriage, says he has no need to repent, and Jerry Falwell and Robert Jeffress are lending their credibility to Trump's.

Updated: Fri Feb 26, 2016