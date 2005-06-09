From the June 6, 2005, Fulton County Daily Report (the legal broadsheet in Georgia):

When Richard W. Merritt signed on as a staff attorney with Powell Goldstein more than a year ago, the law firm had to be impressed with his background: eight years as a Marine officer and a degree from the University of Southern California Law School.

Merritt didn't mention on his resume, however, that he had just won a publishing contract for a book, "Secrets of a Gay Marine Porn Star," which appears in bookstores this week.

Doh!

Merritt was fired from Powell Goldstein after telling the partners about the book. Merritt was raised in South Carolina, attended Bob Jones University (from which he was expelled for listening to rock music and dancing with women), and then joined the Marine Corp from which he was honorably discharged.