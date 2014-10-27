Republican Governor Paul LePage of Maine has opened up a 10 point lead. Less than a year ago, friends of mine were freaked out that LePage was going to lose Maine. They thought he was too harsh with the media and seemed to relish being a bully.

Liberals alike were telling me that Paul LePage was toast. After getting their clocks cleaned by the Republican Governors Association in 2010, liberals relished the idea of taking back Maine.

That is not going to happen now. LePage has been a good campaigner and the Democrats have been divided. Oh, and Barack Obama is not helping things.

Yes, people — Maine’s Republican Governor looks set for re-election next week. And he is not one of those squishy Maine Republicans either.

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