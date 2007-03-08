If you are a terrorist, you have got to love the Democrats in charge of Congress. They are so interested in selling out the Bush administration, they are in the process of making it painfully easy for terrorists to kill us.

Despite being Mitchslapped, the Democrats in the Senate are preparing to vote against such wise policy objective as making it a crime to recruit people to commit terrorist acts and deporting suspected terrorists whose visas are revoked on terrorism grounds. They have also decided not to fund the border fence with Mexico, where the CIA has known for a while that the terrorist group Hezbollah is operating. Now the Democrats want to bring terrorists from Gitmo to the United States. Who are these terrorists they want to bring here? How's this for a list:

Khalid Shaikh Muhammad (KSM)-Mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks

Hambali-Mastermind behind the Bali Nightclub bombings of 2002

Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri-Mastermind of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole

Abu Faraj al-Libi-Served as al-Qaeda's #3 from 2003 until his capture

Ramzi Bin al-Shibh-Key facilitator of the 9/11 attacks

Mustafa Ahmad al-Hawsawi-Key financial planner and facilitator of 9/11 attacks

Ahmed Khalfan Ghailini- prior to his capture, one of the FBI's most wanted terrorists

Ammar al-Baluchi-helped plan and facilitate the 9/11 attacks

Majid Khan-Top al-Qaeda deputy, planned to poison U.S. water reservoirs

"Lillie"-Suicide operative for al-Qaeda "second wave" attack in Los Angeles

Zayn al-Abidin Abu Zubaydah-Director of the Khaldan terrorist training camp

Zubair-Suicide operative for an al-Qaeda attack targeting Los Angeles

Walid Bin Attash-Usama Bin Laden's personal bodyguard

So, all you need to do is come across the border the Democrats won't close, make your way to the East Coast, recruit a few people to assist, and blow the masterminds out of jail. Don't worry, if they stop you, show them your forged visa. and if they revoke it, don't worry, you can't get deported immediately.

Thanks Democrats!