Check out this quote:

Mr. Kerry had voted for the resolution authorizing war in Iraq, but White House aides said he later expressed enough ambivalence about the war to let them portray him as opposing a war that enjoys wide support among Americans.

Mr. Kerry dismissed the advertisement. "I understand that the Republican attack machine has welcomed me to West Virginia today with another distortion and misleading statement," he said.

"I'm not going to worry about them misleading because we're going to just keep pounding away at the truth," Mr. Kerry told the crowd of veterans, who wore a rainbow of caps, jackets and pins representing all the military branches and recent conflicts. "We're going to build an army of truth-tellers."

Mr. Kerry added, "I actually did vote for the $87 billion before I voted against it," referring to an amendment he supported that would have rescinded some tax cuts to finance the war. Oh, had the audience only had the New York Times to explain what Senator Kerry meant.

Without the Times, we're all left saying, "Huh?"