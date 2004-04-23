Check this out, from an AP story on Cardinal Arinze's comments about politicians being denied communion if they don't reject the lefty doctrine of abortion:

Arinze was asked whether that meant that Kerry should not request or be given communion for his unapologetic support of human rights, including a woman's right to abortion.

The Democratic presidential candidate says he personally opposes abortion, but supports the rights of others to have one. He argues that church doctrine allows Catholics the freedom of conscience to choose.