Let's contrast the Bush and Kerry way on the economy. See this speech the President gave today. Here are some exerpts:

[W]hen a person has more money in their pocket, they're more likely to demand an additional good or a service. And when they demand additional good or a service, somebody's likely to provide the good or a service. And when somebody provides a good or a service, somebody is more likely to keep a job or find work.

The tax relief we passed is working. It's making a difference for this economy. (Applause.) And the reason I say that is, for example, the homeownership rate is the highest ever. That's really important. We want people owning their own home. It's a vital part of our economy.

Small businesses -- the spirit of the small business owner is strong in America. Remember, when you cut income tax rates on individuals, you're really affecting most small businesses in America, because most small businesses are sole proprietorships or subchapter S corporations, which means they pay tax at the individual income tax rate. And in that most new jobs are created by small businesses, it makes sense to have a vibrant small business sector in America. And the small business sector of this country is strong, and it's growing, and people are more optimistic about expanding their businesses. I love being with an entrepreneur, a job creator, a compassionate soul who is interested in expanding the work force in a smart way. Now, let's look at Kerry's statement today on the economy found here

"Thats why I've proposed a strategy that revitalizes our manufacturing sector and puts us on track to create 10 million new jobs in the next four years."

It seems pretty clear to me that Bush thinks the President can help foster economic conditions whereby others in the private sector can create jobs. Kerry, on the other hand, seems to think that the President can actually personally create the jobs -- no doubt by raising taxes on the rich.

Maybe 20 years in the Senate, where Kerry did nothing, left him with the delusion that the President, unlike one of 100 Senators, can actually do something directly.

Come back to reality Mr. Kerry.