If you go there now you may get a 404 error like I just did. But if you go to the Google cache you’ll find that while Vice President Biden was visiting Ukraine, the country decided to put Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma.

According to the press release of Ukraine’s largest gas provider,

R. Hunter Biden will be in charge of the Holdingsâ€™ legal unit and will provide support for the Company among international organizations. On his new appointment, he commented: â€œBurismaâ€™s track record of innovations and industry leadership in the field of natural gas means that it can be a strong driver of a strong economy in Ukraine. As a new member of the Board, I believe that my assistance in consulting the Company on matters of transparency, corporate governance and responsibility, international expansion and other priorities will contribute to the economy and benefit the people of Ukraine.â€

Also now getting a 404 error is this press release, which states that Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden’s, was also put on the board on or around April 22, 2014.

Isn’t this what third world kleptocracies do? They reward the friends and family of the powerful? This doesn’t smell right. Ukraine is already reeling from a series of corruption scandals. And now this. We are an American kleptocracy where only the chosen few can profit.

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