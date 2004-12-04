The new face at Homeland Security will be Bernard Kerik, which has left deputy Secretary Asa Hutchinson looking at what he wants to do next. (Hutchinson was said to be a contender for the position of replacing Tom Ridge.)

He might run for governor of Arkansas in 2006. Friends say he will go back to Arkansas to consider it.

Asa Hutchinson, a former House impeachment manager, would make a fine governor of Arkansas. Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton's legacy would then be further etched into stone.