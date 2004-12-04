Hutchinson for governor
The new face at Homeland Security will be Bernard Kerik, which has left deputy Secretary Asa Hutchinson looking at what he wants to do next. (Hutchinson was said to be a contender for the position of replacing Tom Ridge.)
He might run for governor of Arkansas in 2006. Friends say he will go back to Arkansas to consider it.
Asa Hutchinson, a former House impeachment manager, would make a fine governor of Arkansas. Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton's legacy would then be further etched into stone.