I am going to predict that the election will not be about Iraq per se. It will be about whether you think 9/11 changed everything or changed nothing. I fall in the everything camp. Though I don't know that it changed everything, it certainly changed enough that we should realize there are some things bigger than politics and there are some times that we must be willing to go it alone for our survival.

The everything vs. nothing argument has a parallel that affects many -- that is that there are two camps in this country: Those who believe America is better than the world and those who believe the world is better than America. That dynamic reflects how we think about our country and how we think about the "go it alone" mentality.