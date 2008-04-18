Well, not really, but I wanted to get your attention and point you to this comment that demands my resignation for bringing down the site.

I have to say that in the past three weeks there has been a growing cry from commenters for my resignation. They all have a common set of traits:

(1) They claim to be conservatives;

(2) They generally are re-created accounts from banned lefty trolls;

(3) They are all virulent Obama supporters who demand my resignation for pointing out Obama's lies and actions

This tells me that (A) I am doing my job right, (B) the Obama veneer is cracking so rapidly the left that had invested so heavily in him is getting worried and (C) I have indispensable friends and colleagues in people like Moe Lane and the number of readers who engage these silly trolls without actually feeding them.