I Am Very Disappointed in Governor Rick Scott
I was one of the few national conservatives to support Governor Scott in 2010 during his primary. He is a fundamentally great person. I really like him. He has been a friend to this site. But I am terribly disappointed in his decision to expand Medicai...
I was one of the few national conservatives to support Governor Scott in 2010 during his primary. He is a fundamentally great person. I really like him. He has been a friend to this site. But I am terribly disappointed in his decision to expand Medicaid in Florida. As one of the chief opponents of Obamacare and, before it, Hillarycare, Governor Scott knows this is | Read More »