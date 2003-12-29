According to The American Spectator, Marvin The Martian is getting some celebrity endorsements.

Patch Adams, the medical doctor turned clown, came to an experimental community theater in New Hampshire to announce his endorsement of Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich on Saturday.

Adams, played by comedian Robin Williams in the 1998 film based on his life, said he was supporting Kucinich because he was â€œthe love candidate.â€ Adams described Kucinichâ€™s election to the nationâ€™s highest office as â€œprobable.â€ He said this with a straight face, without honking his nose or doing a funny little I-was-just-joking dance. Humorous. But, it's actually scary that there are people out there like that. Life on the fringe is a bit much for me.