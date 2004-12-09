It looks like wacked-out left-wing group MoveOn is attacking DNC chair Terry McAuliffe:

A scathing e-mail from the head of MoveOn's political action committee to the group's supporters on Thursday targets outgoing Democratic National Committee chairman Terry McAuliffe as a tool of corporate donors who alienated both traditional and progressive Democrats.

Hey, hey, hey now: Terry McAuliffe has been one of the greatest chairmen that the Party has ever seen.

Granted, I'm referring to the Republican Party, but then you knew that.