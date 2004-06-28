Kerry was asked to speak at the National Conference of Mayors. Unfortunately, a police picket line stood between Kerry and the mayors. What did Kerry do? He declined to speak to the nation's mayors because he didn't want to cross the picket line.

Genius.

Kerry could have used the opportunity to place diplomat and negotiate between the City of Boston and the Police. But, because the striking group tends to endorse Republicans, Kerry decided to show his solidarity.

When Kerry next goes to France and the taxi workers are striking, do you really think Kerry will wait at the airport until the strike is resolved? I don't think so.

Kerry is all show and no substance. This incident is just another reminder.