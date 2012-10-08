I Donated to Barack Obama
The President has come under fire for the shoddy verification processing his campaign does for donations. In light of this Newsweek story about the Illegal-Donor loophole with Team ObamaA while back, among conservatives, it was even a story that he was...
The President has come under fire for the shoddy verification processing his campaign does for donations. In light of this Newsweek story about the Illegal-Donor loophole with Team ObamaA while back, among conservatives, it was even a story that he was doing this shoddy credit card verification for overseas donors. So, after talking with some lawyers about the process, etc. I donated to Barack Obama. | Read More »