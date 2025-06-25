Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ Brian's avatar
Russ Brian
41m

Well said and I agree. I had a wonderful time visiting several times after Rudy cleaned it up but haven't been in over 10 years and don't plan to ever go back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JR's avatar
JR
31m

It’s like the alcoholic that has to hit rock bottom, the Progressive voters have to get what they celebrate and see how they like living in it. I just hope the rest of us don’t end up paying for the bankruptcy of their crazy (and even more reason for no SALT exemptions). Let them experiment with insane on their own voter dimes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture