It was hot here in Middle Georgia yesterday. It will be hotter today. It’s called summer.

But when it is hot in New York City, we must all care because the media says so.

When it snows in New York City, we must all care because the media says so.

When it rains in New York City, we must all care before the media says so.

The national American press corps is headquartered in New York City. CNN’s ratings did not just decline as people moved to streaming. It declined as it moved from Atlanta to New York City and lost a distinctiveness, consumed by the incestuous group think of New York. New York City and its group think governs all the press except Fox News, which puts an inordinate amount of effort into understanding what people outside New York City care about.

Whatever happens in New York, for reasons I have never understood, we are supposed to care greatly.

Except I don’t

Democrats have chosen a far-left socialist immigrant as their nominee for Mayor in New York City.

To the extent someone can come to the United States and get a nomination for mayor in the most iconic of American cities, I care because that is what makes America great. To the extent he can do so by running on values anathema to most Americans, I think it is perverse.

But honestly, I don’t really care. He will be useful to the GOP if he actually becomes Mayor of New York.

All that said, if he does actually become Mayor, I hope New York City voters get what he’s offering and get it good and hard.

That is all.