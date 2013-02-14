I Endorse Mark Sanford for Congress
On June 23, 2009, I wrote a defense of Mark Sanford buying his story that he was on the Appalachian trail, when he was really chasing Argentinian tail. The next day it blew up in my face. There was a scandal. He had committed adultery. He had run off t...
On June 23, 2009, I wrote a defense of Mark Sanford buying his story that he was on the Appalachian trail, when he was really chasing Argentinian tail. The next day it blew up in my face. There was a scandal. He had committed adultery. He had run off to Argentina in an irresponsible act. I wrote at the time What Mark Sanford did was | Read More »