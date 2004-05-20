Kerry just lost. According to Drudge, Kerry has picked a campaign theme -- finally. It will be "Let America Be America Again."

That may work with peaceniks and superliberals, but will it really work with people who understand we can't be John Kerry's America again. We were attacked and we're at war.

That slogan denies the reality of our world. The only way to "let American be America again" is to surrender the war, withdraw the troops, and pretend Osama doesn't exist. Oh wait, that's what he wants. I guess the slogan is honest.

Heck of a policy.