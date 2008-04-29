I had wondered about this
The Joe Allen show is cancelled in Macon. Though not really the Joe Allen Show, the Fox Files that comes on Thursday night in Macon was Joe's show.
A few months ago I had mentioned to Joe that I expected his challenger to file a complaint over the equal time rule. Joe sounded very confident that it would not be an issue and I was not going to argue with him. Being well versed in the intricacies of the equal time rule, however, I knew it was only a matter of time before this happened.
A station can't take a chance given Joe's position. Joe is on the ballot this November. The raison d'Ãªtre for the show is Joe as County Commissioner. It's a little hard to avoid the political -- too hard for a television station facing an aggressive FCC.
Put it this way: television stations stopped running Days of Thunder and Hunt for Red October when Fred Thompson became a candidate for office. There's no way Fox 24 could have left Joe on the air and been comfortable.