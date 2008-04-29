The Joe Allen show is cancelled in Macon. Though not really the Joe Allen Show, the Fox Files that comes on Thursday night in Macon was Joe's show.

A few months ago I had mentioned to Joe that I expected his challenger to file a complaint over the equal time rule. Joe sounded very confident that it would not be an issue and I was not going to argue with him. Being well versed in the intricacies of the equal time rule, however, I knew it was only a matter of time before this happened.

A station can't take a chance given Joe's position. Joe is on the ballot this November. The raison d'Ãªtre for the show is Joe as County Commissioner. It's a little hard to avoid the political -- too hard for a television station facing an aggressive FCC.

Put it this way: television stations stopped running Days of Thunder and Hunt for Red October when Fred Thompson became a candidate for office. There's no way Fox 24 could have left Joe on the air and been comfortable.