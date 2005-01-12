Yes, it's true. I agree with a writer at Salon.

[T]he Mac Mini may be the thing to save the Mac from forever languishing in obscurity, or at least to save it from the wrath of iPod. The computer is, for starters, beautiful. But it's not beautiful in the same way that other Macs are beautiful, for it doesn't include many of the components we all associate with Macs -- a well-designed flat-panel screen, an elegant keyboard and that vexing one-button mouse. The Mac Mini is, as Jobs described it, "BYODKM" -- "bring your own display, keyboard, and mouse." What's beautiful about this machine is its simplicity: The computer is just a small, shiny box. Let me put that another way: It's an incredibly small shiny box, measuring just 2 inches high and 6.5 inches square. There are Tom Wolfe novels that take up more desk space than this machine.

For $500, you get a G4 processor, a 40 GB hard drive and a CD drive (there's a $600 model with a faster processor and a bigger drive). This is still not cheap compared to a Windows machine, especially if you consider the added cost of the monitor. But as Jobs pointed out, many of us already have a monitor, keyboard and mouse at home -- they're connected to our Windows computers. Think about this: For $500, a little more than you spent on that iPod you love, you can trade every hassle, every worry, every headache that Windows has ever caused you for a graceful, elegant Mac, a machine so small that you can ferry it around with you from the office to the apartment, or bedroom to bedroom.