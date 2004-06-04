Bird Dog, over at Tacitus has a good post on Islamophobia in Britain. The BBC, along with other lefties, accuse the British of being anti-muslic. But, as Bird Dog points out, there is this Bird Dog gem:

While there's no doubt that Islamophobia exists in some segments of Britain, and that certain institutions are insensitive to Muslim culture, there's also a healthy strain of Anglophobia among Muslims. In a Guardian poll a few months ago, 26% of Muslims thought they were too integrated into British mainstream culture, 46% disapproved of the new citizenship ceremonies with a modern oath of allegiance to Britain, and 13% approved of the September 11th terrorist attacks. If anything, the intolerance cuts both ways.