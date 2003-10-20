I have a hard time reading things like this by Robert Novak. He made his opposition to the war so pronounced to begin with, every column he writes takes on a "see I told you so" air. It is also known that Richard Lugar is not the greatest Senator to speak when it comes to our foreign policy. It is regrettable that he took over from Senator Helms.

Lugar has always been more of a Democrat when it comes to foreign policy, from pro-UN tendencies to supporting coalitions at any cost.