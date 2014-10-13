I think the President of the United States owes the American public an answer now.

I had been willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in his role as Command-in-Chief, but not now.

In Dallas, TX, a health care worker who came into contact with the Ebola patient has contracted Ebola. The health care worker was a trained professional wearing protective clothing. But that trained professional in protective clothing now has Ebola.

There is always a risk. There was always going to be a risk.

But can the President answer this question: what are we doing to make sure our 3,000 soldiers in Liberia are not going to get Ebola?

ISIS is advancing on Baghdad. Our airstrikes against them in Northern Syria have seemingly been for show. We have not stopped their advance, like we have not stopped the advance of Ebola in the United States.

I, for the life of me, cannot understand why the President has chosen to send ground troops against the virus that is Ebola and not against the virus that is ISIS. And given the situation in Dallas, I think we can say it is more likely than not that soldiers will contract Ebola. And once one does, what is to stop the spread among our servicemen?

Now that I think about it, the President needs to answer a lot more than just one question.

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