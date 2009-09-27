Friends, I have arrived. If ever you doubted that I am somebody, we now have definitive proof brought to us by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They list Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, Glenn Beck, Rick Perry, and me as examples of prominent voices on the right stirring up the next generation of Timothy McVeigh's.

Apparently, daring to be critical of government and pointing out the right to defend yourself against tyranny is too much for the SPLC, which has taken a formerly proud history of fighting racism to whole new planets of absurdity.

But, I have arrived!