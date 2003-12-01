I have been meaning to blog this since last Thursday. If you did not read Robert Novak's Thanksgiving Day column, read it here.

This is disgusting. In 1994, the Republicans ran against Democrat excess and arrogance. What the Republicans did is nothing short of a Jim Wright/Tom Foley bastardization of the process.

To threaten and bully their own to get a Democrat style welfare package adopted is sick. Republicans should hault them. I'm not a big fan of John McCain or Chuck Hagel, but they've made the most sense on this issue.

We should all contribute some money to Pat Toomey and support Free Market Republican oriented organizations like Club For Growth. We'd be better off with more of them.