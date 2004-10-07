I had one person tell me they heard it on Sean Hannity. I had several others email me with the rumor. I don't know if it is true. Take it for what it is worth. Some of the people heard it on Sean Hannity, apparently. Some heard it elsewhere. One person heard it from a damn reliable source.

The rumor is that the last attack of the Swifties will be video of Kerry burning an American flag.

Again, I don't know if it is true. You'd have thought in the past twenty years Kerry could have bought all the footage of something like that.