Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita G's avatar
Rita G
3h

He must finish this. It’s the right thing to do!

Reply
Share
EDWARD SOMERS's avatar
EDWARD SOMERS
2h

You cannot bomb religious fanatics into submission. They strap on suicide vests for Christ's sake, people. Did no one tell Trump that before this started?

Reply
Share
1 reply
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture