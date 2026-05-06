I have to admit it. I hope I was not wrong, but I’m starting to wonder if I was wrong.

I support bombing Iran and destroying the regime. I presumed there had to be a plan, and I have had friends with deep roots inside the Trump Administration tell me this was all very much an impulse play by the President flying by the seat of his pants.

I did not believe it. But as I see it playing out now, I am wondering if they really were right. There never really was a plan. There was a hope to bomb them into submission. The President saw Venezuela and was on top of the world.

So he decided to use the American military against Iran. Until he decided otherwise.

Having had the Secretary of Defense announce Project Freedom yesterday morning, the President says he is already pausing it in hopes of a deal with Iran. But Iran is not going to give up its nuclear material

A new report suggests that, after the latest attacks on Iran, our intelligence community believes Iran is still only a year from being able to make a bomb.

Our Gulf State allies, including the United Arab Emirates, which just left OPEC for us, are concerned Iran is playing the President. Iran has repeatedly attacked the UAE in the past few days, including hitting an oil facility.

And the President is acting as if nothing is happening.

I’d like to believe there was a plan. But it seems the Trump Administration actually did underestimate Iran’s ability to gum up the Strait of Hormuz and affect global oil prices. The Atlantic reported last week, based on sourcing close to the Vice President, that some in the White House believe the Secretary of Defense oversold the war to the President and overestimated what could be accomplished swiftly.

We have provoked a monstrous regime. We need to finish off that regime now. Whatever we are currently doing is not going to do that. I can only hope the President realizes the Iranians cannot be trusted and decides to actually take them out.

But there needs to be a real plan beyond just lobbing missiles in their direction and hoping for another Venezuela.