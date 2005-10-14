I, with two more to help me, will hold the foe in play. In yon strait path a thousand may well be stopped by three. Now who will stand on either hand and keep the bridge with me?

Horatius, along with Spurius Lartius and Herminius, held Sexus and his thousands of Etruscans at bay so Rome could be saved. Lately, President Bush must be feeling much like Lars Porsena waiting for some Horatius.

I wholly disagree with the Harriet Miers nomination. I think it has proven to be a disaster. I think her appearance before the judiciary committee will be ill fated. And I think if she gets on the Supreme Court of the United States, we will be disappointed except on the life issue. But, Harriet Miers is not my single issue. President Bush has more often than not been on my side.

On the other side of the bridge are the hoards of Democrats and media intent on bringing down the presidency of George W. Bush. They have criminalized the political through the nonsensical grand jury investigating Valerie Plame. They have hurled charges of racism and discrimination at the President for the incompetence of the State of Louisiana in preparing for and dealing with Katrina. They have attacked and attacked and attacked the President, his administration, the Republicans in Congress, and the supporters of them both.

Miers may be a disappointment, but I will not give up on the President and the Republican party, the latter of which is still the best vehicle for conservative movement in the political process. I will continue to support the President in Iraq. I will continue to support the President's handling of the economy. I will continue to support the party. I do not expect the GOP to listen to me all the time. I do expect to be plenty disappointed from time to time. But I will not stay home next year.

I will fight to make sure the party of Howard Dean stays in the minority. I will fight to make sure the GOP elects conservatives, but I will not abandon them if some in the GOP are not like me. So, when we have men like this who need to be dealt with, a war in Iraq, and an energy crisis needing free market solutions, who will stand on either hand and keep the bridge with me?