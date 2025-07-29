Yeah, I’m on vacation. But y’all know how I am on vacation. I’m just sitting here watching the upper income white progressive women of America have a full on meltdown that actress Sidney Sweeney is doing a jeans commercial for American Eagle Outfitters.

No, not kidding. Check out these gals at LinkedIn. What normal person gets on LinkedIn to whine about a jeans commercial?

And, naturally, they have rushed to tie it all to the Nazis. Even Good Morning America got in on the act.

The more remarkable part of all of this is how the National Association of Gals is whining about the play on words between genes and jeans and tying it all to Nazis and eugenics while the same upper income white progressive women are fine aborting Down Syndrome babies. It is progressives who are pushing actual designer genes, sex-selective in vitro fertilization, etc. etc. etc.

A hot chick in jeans making a play on words is too Nazi for them, but actual eugenics is just fine. God forbid they be confronted with their own hypocrisy.

We’ve advanced to a world where the male CEO of a company can be publicly shamed for cheating on his family at a Coldplay concert, but hardly anyone focuses on the home wrecking adulteress with him — and what about her family?

Now we’re giving the upper income white progressive women space to vilify a more attractive woman for the audacity of selling jeans.

There is still room to correct from society giving upper income white progressive women too much say in how society is ordered. Their neuroticism should not be so decisive in shaping the news of the day, but because so many of them also inhabit the upper echelons of the newsrooms of the national press, we’re all subjected to their mental illness.

Conservative women, God bless you for simply being normal.