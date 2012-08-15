I Just Donated to FRCAction â€” the Political Wing of Family Research Council
I just donated to FRCAction, the legislative/political wing of the Family Research Council. I hope you will join me in support and solidarity with this group that came under an attack today from a gunman who, based on what we know so far, hates FRC f...
I just donated to FRCAction, the legislative/political wing of the Family Research Council.
I hope you will join me in support and solidarity with this group that came under an attack today from a gunman who, based on what we know so far, hates FRC for standing for traditional values.