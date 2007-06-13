â€œItâ€™s a damn shame when the party of the individual operates like the Communist Politburo.â€

In 2000, I served as a volunteer attorney for the President's campaign.

In 2002, I served as a volunteer attorney for the State Republican Party's 72 Hour Task Force and helped several candidates run as Republicans for Congress.

In 2003, I made phone calls for Cole Thomason's race for city council here in Macon.

In 2004, I again served as a volunteer counsel for the President's campaign while running a GOP state senator's race, a GOP state representative's race, and the GOP county chairman nominee's race here in Bibb County, Georgia. I also gave up a month of my law practice to fly to California and help a Republican friend running for Congress in a tight race. At 3 a.m. the morning after the November election, I was in a hotel room in Secaucus, NJ, with my bags packed ready to go to Ohio in case the election results were challenged.

In 2006, I helped a good friend get elected to Superior Court. He'd been a precinct chairman for the county GOP, a county chairman for Governor Perdue's campaign, a fundraiser for the President, and had served for four years as the general counsel for the local Republican Party. What did the Republican Party do? Under the guise of the judicial race being "nonpartisan" they publicly sat it out and privately several of the most active members helped a very nice guy, but one who had not played any active role in the party for at least a decade.

Right now, I run the largest Republican group blog in the country helping advance the party and the issues.

Read on . . .

This year, there are no Republicans running in any seats for City Council except two. I'm one of them. No one at the party asked me to run. Only after the paper reported I was thinking about it did the local party chairman call. In fact, I had more Democrat friends encourage me to run than Republican friends.

I've taken to supporting a couple of Democrat candidates in the city's Democratic primary. I have a sign in my yard for one of the Democrat mayoral candidates in this primary battle. I figure the Republican has zero chance of getting elected save the intervention of God Almighty. And in any event, I'll be voting for the Republican in the GOP primary, along with myself. But given the odds of the Republican winning, I think it is pretty damn important to make sure a credible Democrat gets the Democratic Party's nomination.

In three other races, there are several good candidates, two of whom I'm actively supporting and helping. They will, I strongly think, vote the best way possible on issues and not just follow the Democrat party line â€” not that there really is one on the local level on most issues. One of them, I've actively helped organize his campaign. Another one, I encouraged to run and gave money to.

Saying all of that, I was dismayed to get an email last night from a friend in the local party telling me that if I continue to help local Democrat candidates I should get off the GOP Executive Committee. That thinking is what got Macon, GA Jack Ellis as mayor. I strongly remember the election of 1999, in which I played a role. The local party strongly encouraged Republicans to sit out the Democratic mayoral primary. The result? Jack Ellis won. Had the GOP gotten in the race, they could have turned the thing around.

And now we have local party members trying to repeat the mistake. I guess they think building the party is more important than saving the city, or have somehow conflated the good of the party being equivalent to the good of the city.

I disagree. And I will not stop helping good people get elected, regardless of party, at the local level. Party matters at the county level, arguably. It matters at the state level. It matters at the national level. In the City of Macon, with only 2 Republicans on a City Council of 15? Finding the best people, regardless of party, is what matters.

If you think otherwise, well, I can't say anything that won't be insulting at this point.

It's a damn shame when the party of the individual operates like the Communist Politburo.