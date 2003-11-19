I like Nick Schultz and very much like TCS. So, I found this piece very interesting, especially it came from Ars Technica, which I rely on for tech news, not political news.

Notice what Josh Marshall does. He discredits the writings at TCS because of who owns them. Just because someone advocates a position supporting a client, does not make it wrong.

The problem here is that Marshall et al are suspicious of corporations. If it was advocacy of the homeless, gays, AIDS patients, etc., they would have no problem.