I Like Ratzinger
I have no dog in the fight, but I really am hoping for Ratzinger or Schornborn.
I particularly like Ratzinger because the liberals, like the New York Times, don't.
Based on Cardinal Ratzinger's record and pronouncements, his agenda seems clear. Inside the church, he would like to impose more doctrinal discipline, reining in priests who experiment with liturgy or seminaries that permit a broad interpretation of doctrine. Outside, he would like the church to assert itself more forcefully against the trend he sees as most threatening: globalization leading eventually to global secularization.